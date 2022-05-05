Four men charged after missing Upstate man’s body found

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three men are in custody and a fourth man is wanted after a homicide victim’s body was found in Spartanburg County last month.

Franklin Hines was reported missing on Apr. 11. Two days later, the 29-year-old’s body was recovered from a wooded area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Franklin Hines (Provided by family)

Three suspects are charged with murder: 22-year-old Jiquan Nasir Stover, 23-year-old Ant’tavis Deuantae Foster, and 36-year-old Lajohn Devarus Gaither.

All three murder suspects are in custody and being held without bond. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

James Jamar Smith (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Stover’s father, James Jamar Smith, is wanted for accessory after the fact. According to an incident report, Smith lied to investigators and said he didn’t have information about the shooting. They later learned he witnessed the shooting and replaced the back windshield of a truck that was shattered during the shooting, the report states.

Smith is still at large.

