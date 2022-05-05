Hispanic Alliance explains what Cinco De Mayo really represents

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cinco De Mayo is commonly mistaken for Mexican Independence Day when in reality, it commemorates the Battle of Puebla.

During the battle in 1862, the Mexican army claimed victory over France during the second Franco Mexican war.

According to a local chapter of the Hispanic Alliance, 18 percent of people in the Upstate have some kind of Hispanic heritage.

“So what we love about our community and really just about our country, right is that we are a diverse group of people, right? And the Hispanic Alliance loves to celebrate our diversity not only on an individual basis, but on a collective basis as well. We want to make sure that everybody feels the same opportunities and gets the same opportunities to prosper in our country,” said

If you would like to be a part of or get involved with the Hispanic Alliance, it’s free to join and there are networking and volunteering opportunities as well as several resources.

