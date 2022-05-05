Advertisement

Man arrested after hitting mayor several times with metal chair, deputies say

Jonah T. Wilson
Jonah T. Wilson(Abbeville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Calhoun Falls, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on assault and battery charges after he hit a mayor several times with a metal chair, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they arrived to a house in the Burton Drive area of Calhoun Falls in reference to an assault.

They learned the victim was Calhoun Falls Mayor Terrico Holland, who had been assaulted after a suspect hit him several times with a metal chair, deputies say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Jonah T. Wilson, was arrested after an arrest warrant was obtained for assault and battery second degree.

Deputies say at this time bond information is not available.

