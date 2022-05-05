Man taken to hospital after mixing pool chemicals inside home, officials say

TRYON N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several residents are being asked to shelter in place due to a chemical hazardous materials situation in the Godshaw Hill community in Tryon, according to town officials.

Polk County Emergency Management said a homeowner mixed pool chemicals incorrectly inside of his home on Second Street. The homeowner inhaled a good bit and was taken to the hospital due to difficulty breathing.

We’re told the homeowner was alert on his way to the hospital and seems to have just been taken to the hospital for safety precaution.

Officials asked all residents of the following streets to shelter in place inside their homes:

Second Street

Broadway

Broadway Ext

Whitney Avenue Ext.

Locust Street

Emergency Management warned residents of the danger of mixing pool chemicals inside homes.

MORE NEWS: Deputies charge NC man accused of strangling woman with medical tubing

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.