Players from the mountains and the Upstate are going head-to-head on the diamond in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Henderson County and Upstate Senior Softball League is proving you’re never too mature to keep learning.

The Upstate team has about 60 senior players who practice every Tuesday and Thursday. Meantime, 20 players make up the team. Wednesday afternoon, they faced the Henderson County league in Duncan.

“It’s a good way to get out and play a sport that we all love to play,” Brad Dawe said. Dawe serves as the Upstate Senior Softball Association President.

Dawe said whether someone has played their entire life or is brand new to stepping up to the plate, it’s a great way to be connected to your community. Many of the players are transplants.

“I just enjoy their company and laughing and playing and making fun of one another,” Dawe said.

“You can’t get a better group of guys,” Don Ward said. “You say a prayer before the game and you say a prayer after the game and you think about individuals, that means from the heart.” Ward is the Henderson County Senior Softball Association President.

Ward adds the physical aspect is huge within the league of 58 years old and up, with the oldest player being 87 years old.

“I am lucky to be 70 playing on a 58 team. It keeps your health there,” Ward said.

This softball league became their “home base” for not only fastballs but friendly competition and friendship.

“We get calls from people who say I haven’t played in 20 years, we say that’s fine, just come out here and have fun!”

Here is a link to Upstate’s league website:

