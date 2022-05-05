Greenville educator named 2023 Teacher of the Year

Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The annual South Carolina Teacher of Year was announced on Wednesday.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman named Deion Johnson, an English teacher at Legacy Early College with the South Carolina Public Charter School District, the 2023 Teacher of the Year.

“Deion exhibits the qualities and characteristics that we want to see in every current and future South Carolina educator,” said Spearman in a release. “He is so deserving of this tremendous honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job advocating and representing our over 55,000 teachers this next year.”

Jamison will receive $25,000 and a brand-new BMW for one year as part of the award.

