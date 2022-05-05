Advertisement

SCDOT: Speed limit changes to 65 on I-385 in Greenville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation changed the speed limit on I-385.

According to the department, after conducting a study it was determined that vehicles were traveling safely at a speed of 65 mph. The change happened on I-385 from the new 85/385 interchange into downtown Greenville.

They also observed the following during the study:

  • The interstate now had 12-foot travel lanes
  • The paved shoulders are now 10 feet wide or more.
  • The pavement is in good condition
  • Rumble strips have been added as safety features.
  • Our District Office met with City of Greenville representatives to get their concurrence with the plan.

