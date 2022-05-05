SCDOT: Speed limit changes to 65 on I-385 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation changed the speed limit on I-385.

According to the department, after conducting a study it was determined that vehicles were traveling safely at a speed of 65 mph. The change happened on I-385 from the new 85/385 interchange into downtown Greenville.

They also observed the following during the study:

The interstate now had 12-foot travel lanes

The paved shoulders are now 10 feet wide or more.

The pavement is in good condition

Rumble strips have been added as safety features.

Our District Office met with City of Greenville representatives to get their concurrence with the plan.

