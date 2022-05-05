Advertisement

SLED: Former volunteer fireman arrested on embezzlement, forgery charges

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DONALDS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former volunteer fireman was arrested on embezzlement and forgery charges on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to arrest warrants, 29-year-old Allen Marshall was arrested for embezzling more than $10,000 between Dec. 28, 2020 and July 30, 2021 of the Donalds Volunteer Fire Department’s money while serving as the captain and treasurer.

Marshall was also arrested for forging a signature on checks he used to embezzle money totaling less than $10,000 from the department, according to arrest warrants.

He was charged and booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

