SLED: Former volunteer fireman arrested on embezzlement, forgery charges
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DONALDS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former volunteer fireman was arrested on embezzlement and forgery charges on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
According to arrest warrants, 29-year-old Allen Marshall was arrested for embezzling more than $10,000 between Dec. 28, 2020 and July 30, 2021 of the Donalds Volunteer Fire Department’s money while serving as the captain and treasurer.
Marshall was also arrested for forging a signature on checks he used to embezzle money totaling less than $10,000 from the department, according to arrest warrants.
He was charged and booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
