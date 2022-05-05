South Carolina’s Oldest Active Firefighter Laid to Rest

HODGES, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The funeral for Hobart “Hobie” Erickson, 95, filled Hodges United Methodist Church with a large number of attendees - including an extended family of firefighters.

Erickson was considered South Carolina’s oldest active firefighter when he died on April 26. The longtime firefighter had been with the Donalds Fire Department for about 35 years and served as the chief for part of that time.

Erickson also served in the U.S. Army during World War II. His career as a firefighter started in New Jersey, where he was born. His career as a first responder lasted over 65 years.

“The fire service...is one big brotherhood,” Clayton Martin told FOX Carolina. “Hobie was a very loving, caring man. They didn’t come much better than him.”

Martin, a former assistant chief at the Donalds Fire Department, said his father also worked alongside Erickson as a firefighter.

“You definitely didn’t have to wonder about what he thought or what he felt about something,” Martin said. “He’d let you know real quick about his feelings on something.”

FOX Carolina caught up with Erickson in January and learned he had no intentions of slowing down. At the time, Erickson had stopped fighting fires but he was still responding to medical calls.

Back then, Erickson explained his career longevity to FOX Carolina.

“First of all the good Lord’s watching over me. He’s been good to me. I have a good wife and I have a good fire department here. All these guys take care of me,” Erickson said.

