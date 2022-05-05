Student brought airsoft gun to Swain Co. elementary school

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Swain County Schools were placed on a perimeter lockdown Thursday morning after an Airsoft gun was found in a student’s backpack.

Around 7:45 a.m., a student at East Elementary School told a teacher about a potential gun in another student’s backpack. When the teacher opened the backpack, she saw what she believed to be a handgun.

All Swain County Schools were placed on a perimeter lockdown. A school resource officer secured the gun, which turned out to be an Airsoft gun, and the lockdowns were lifted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Swain County School district.

