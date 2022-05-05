Upstate nonprofit asking for community’s help to raise mental health awareness and save lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “May is a really important month for mental health, and one of the things we really want to share with South Carolinians is the 9-8-8, and that they can help it succeed,” said Jennifer Piver, Executive Director of Mental Health America’s Greenville branch.

Piver says she and her colleagues are working ‘round the clock in preparation for the launch of a new crisis hotline number: 9-8-8.

It’s something she says they also plan to put on the front of every student ID in Greenville County Schools come July 16th, and that now more than ever, this service is needed--particularly for young people.

“It’s the second leading cause of death among our youth, and 10th overall,” Piver said. “Right now our youngest caller is 7.”

But right as mental health awareness should be at an all time high, and 9-8-8 is getting ready to launch, she says they’re in a crisis of their own.

“We have less than $400,000 coming in for July, and we are the only hotline in the state right now,” Piver explained.

She says if they don’t raise more money to help fill seats in their call center, their capacity to answer calls could be reduced from over 80% to less than 15.

If they don’t answer, she went on to say, calls go out of state, which isn’t ideal for anybody; those representatives are less well-versed in South Carolina resources to help those in crisis.

“Last year, we escalated less than 1% of our total call volume, where EMS or 9-1-1 or crisis intervention had to get involved,” Piver said.

She says more money means more awareness and participation, and more lives of loved ones saved.

“Our mission when we’re on the phone is to listen,” Piver said. “There’s a lot of hope that could be in those empty seats that isn’t there now.”

So what can you do?

Piver says donations are most helpful. You can Venmo them @savealifenow. You can also visit their website to learn more: https://www.mhagc.org/

She says another thing you can do to help raise awareness and destigmatize mental health is to open up about your own struggles. She says using the month of May as an opportunity to get more candid about mental health is something that could be invaluable for yourself and loved ones.

