2 men arrested, charged in identify theft, check manufacturing

SLYVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two men were arrested on multiple charges after a hotel room search revealed identity theft and check manufacturing evidence, according to the Sylva Police Department.

According to police, officers received a complaint of an unknown person attempting to use a stolen check at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Sylva on Tuesday, May 3.

Police say the suspect had already fled the area when they arrived. They then began an investigation and starting looking for the suspect.

According to officers, Sgt. Robert Carter later found the suspect and his vehicle in the area of the Sonic restaurant.

Police identified the suspect as Marcus Mobley from Raleigh, North Carolina.

However, during the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant search a hotel room at the Comfort Inn in Sylva. During the search and investigation, police say they found Dykee Harrison in the hotel room.

According to police, many items of evidence were seized, including paper documents, various identification cards, and the equipment necessary to manufacture credit/debit cards & paper checks.

They say Harrison was arrested for resisting a public officer because he obstructed the investigation by refusing to comply with officers and charged with the following:

In total Mr. Harrison was charged with:

1 count of (M) Resisting Public Officer

1 count of (F) Conspiracy

Mobley was charged with the following charges.

1 Count - (M) Larceny,

1 Count - (M) Resist Obstruct and Delay,

1 Count - (M) Second Degree Trespass,

1 Count - (M) Shoplifting /Conceal Goods.

3 Counts - (F) Forgery of Instrument,

6 Counts - (F) Larceny of Chose in Action.

