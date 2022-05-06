3 students suspended, fraternity removed following investigation into incident at Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Presbyterian College has released the results of its investigation into the incident involving students yelling racist remarks at Howard University students on February 11.

The college said they have evidence that a small number of students taunted members of the Howard University women’s lacrosse team during pre-game warmups with racist, misogynistic, hateful, and other inappropriate language and behaviors.

The college said they have taken the following actions as a direct result of the incident and investigation:

PC is permanently separating four students from the college, effective today.

One student received a one-year suspension from PC.

Two students received probated suspensions and must complete educational programs and counseling.

Two students received penalties for alcohol-related policy violations.

PC determined that two students were not involved in any misconduct.

Some members of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity also participated in the incident and the college has permanently removed the chapter from the campus, and has eliminated any possible path for reestablishment.

The college also released these statements following the investigation:

“We are profoundly sorry for what our guests from Howard University experienced that day. Our hearts are heavy for them and for women and people of color throughout the PC community, many of whom felt less safe because of the actions of a select few. Standing together as a unified community, PC categorically condemns racism, misogyny, and hate, all of which have no place in civilized society and are anathema to our most deeply held institutional values.” “We are proud of and encouraged by the enormous amount of support from PC students, faculty, staff, alumni, parents, and friends for our visitors from Howard University and for all women and people of color. Such gestures, including a recent student-led Unity March featuring robust faculty and staff support, are a testament to the real Presbyterian College. In an earlier demonstration of our values, PC announced in October the establishment of its first named and endowed cabinet-level position: the Rogers-Ingram Vice President for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. We look forward to celebrating the appointment of our new VP within a few days.”

