Animals taken from home in child neglect case.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Cherokee County Humane Society Treasurer Beth Osment says they were stunned by what they found when the solicitor called offices to assist is rescuing animals from the home on Camp Ferry Road in Gaffney this week,

“It was a pretty bad situation. And it was difficult to get the animals. It took several hours,” Osment said. “They were dehydrated. Fearful. Hungry. And some definitely needed medical attention.”

In all, she says four or five vehicles transported more than 30 dogs and cats to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

“Fleas, ticks, parasites, and other medical conditions,” she told FOX Carolina, when describing what she saw on the animals as they were processed.

Osment says they’re in the process of treating these animals for their various conditions, but says this whole situation is incredibly tragic and has moved her to the point of tears.

“An animal needs a clean environment, just like humans. They need food and water every day. They need attention, and they need medical care. This environment wasn’t providing that,” she said.

The same home these animals were seized from is the subject of a murder investigation. Deputies and the coroner say living conditions inside the home of David and Bobbie Jo Baynard contributed to the death of their daughter, 14-year-old Heather.

The sheriff says the home where the family lived was infested with feces, urine, roaches, maggots, and trash that looked like it had been there for years. Investigators had to wear Tyvek suits when looking for evidence.

The coroner also adds that there’s more evidence to show the family didn’t seek out care for their daughter for possibly more than a year.

“In this case, there were many people, not just animals, but a lot of people not receiving the care they needed,” Osment said.

Beth tells us the tiny silver lining in this terrible case is that these furry friends are on their way to a full recovery, and are very friendly, so they’ll be adoptable as soon as they are back to full health.

When that time comes, you can call the shelter, visit their website, or message them online.

“We were happy to remove those animals and get them to a better place,” Osment said. “The fact that they lived the way they did for so long is heartbreaking.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.