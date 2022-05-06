Artisphere returns in full scale this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Artisphere in downtown Greenville is back in full force this weekend!

In 2021, attendees had to reserve a time to enjoy the festival but this year Artisphere has returned in its original form.

The free art walk will feature 135 visual artists along with Kidsphere and the Art Lab.

Attendees will be able to sample 14 different craft beers at Truists Arts and Drafts, while watching muralists at work.

The free festival will take place at the following times:

Friday, May 6 from noon until 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizers mentioned the festival will go on rain or shine.

