Advertisement

Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop’s shot to the head

A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya at Grand Rapids City Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed about 8:10 a.m., on April 4, after what police said was a traffic stop.(Cory Morse | MLive.com | Grand Rapids Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An official autopsy has concluded that Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by a Michigan police officer, died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

The finding matches the conclusion of an expert hired by Lyoya’s family.

The report from the Kent County medical examiner also says Patrick Lyoya’s blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times over the legal limit for driving, when his car was stopped in Grand Rapids on April 4.

The Detroit Free Press reported the autopsy results Friday.

Lyoya was a 26-year-old refugee from Congo.

He was killed during a physical struggle with Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former vice president Mike Pence visits the Upstate
Presbyterian College releases statement.
Presbyterian College releases new details about Feb. 11 incident
Animals taken from home in child neglect case.
Animals taken from home in child neglect case
Large fire at Scrapyard.
Large fire at Greenville scrapyard
Nine arrested in Greenwood drug bust