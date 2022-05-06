Bat in Oconee Co. tests positive for rabies

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said one person was exposed to a rabid bat in the Upstate this week.

The bat was found near State Park Road and Highway 107 on May 4.

DHEC said since bats have been known to transmit rabies, you should never handle a bat with your bare hands. If you find a bat that has potentially had contact with people, pets or livestock, it should be safely trapped in a sealed container.

“People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook,” said Terri McCollister of DHEC. “Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when they wake up to find a bat in a room or tent; a bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity, such as intoxicated or mentally disabled, have been left unattended; or they have been in direct contact with a bat.”

However, not all bats are infected with rabies and they are an important part of the ecosystem in the Carolinas.

If you believe that you or someone you know has come in contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Walhalla office at (864) 638-4185 (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

