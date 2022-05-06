Carolina Pregnancy Center welcomes Mike Pence for pro-life event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Spartanburg Thursday evening for the Carolina Pregnancy Center Spring Gala. This visit was planned before the draft opinion leak at the U.S. Supreme Court happened.

Roe v. Wade is a hot topic that brings the fiercest debates from both sides of the isle.

Pence, staunchly pro-life, has fought against abortion rights all of his political career. With the leak signaling there could be a reversal of the landmark decision, he feels confident that will happen.

“We have a historic opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law,” Pence said. “I welcome that, and I hope and I pray that the Supreme Court of the United States draft opinion will hold and become a part of the law of the land.”

FOX Carolina asked him if he felt the leak undermines American democracy.

“The independence of our judiciary is absolutely essential in our country,” he said.

Not everyone agrees with the former VP’s thoughts.

Protesters lined North Church Street to publicly show support for Roe v. Wade.

“Each woman, and the husband with her, needs to make their own moral choices about the best thing for them,” Alice Sutton said, who is pro-choice. “It protects the right to privacy. That is what this is about, individual freedom and individual healthcare.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.