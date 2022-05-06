Advertisement

Clemson hosting free drive-thru shredding event this weekend

Residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.
Residents are invited to bring and securely shred their personal papers at no cost.(Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson is hosting a free drive-thru shredding event this weekend to crack down on identity theft.

The community shred event will be held in the upper parking lot of Clemson City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7.

It is drive-thru only. Rubber bands, staples, folders and paper clips do not need to be removed before shredding.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Animals taken from home in child neglect case.
Animals taken from home in child neglect case
Large fire at Scrapyard.
Large fire at Greenville scrapyard
Former vice president Mike Pence visits the Upstate
Presbyterian College releases statement.
Presbyterian College releases new details about Feb. 11 incident
Nine arrested in Greenwood drug bust