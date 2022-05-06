Clemson hosting free drive-thru shredding event this weekend

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson is hosting a free drive-thru shredding event this weekend to crack down on identity theft.

The community shred event will be held in the upper parking lot of Clemson City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7.

It is drive-thru only. Rubber bands, staples, folders and paper clips do not need to be removed before shredding.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.