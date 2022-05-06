Do you see a tall flame on Garlington Road in Greenville? Here’s why:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you see a tall flame in Greenville for the next few days, Piedmont Natural Gas says they are performing routine maintenance and residents should not be alarmed.

Starting May 5, a flare stack near 300 Garlington Road will produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame that will be visible to nearby neighbors and businesses.

We’re told people in the area will also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

The work will last until Thursday, May 12, weather permitting.

MORE NEWS: SLED: Wanted murder suspect from FL believed to be in Upstate area

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.