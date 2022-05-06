The Great Anderson Co. Fair returns for 10 days of food, fun, and attractions

Anderson, S.C. - The Great Anderson County Fair is back from May 5 - 15.

The fair has more than 20 food vendors, five ground acts, a petting zoo, and rides for adults and children.

The fairgrounds are located at Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Admission is $7. Kids 10 and under get in free. Daily promotions are also available.

Gates are open Monday through Thursday from 4 pm until 10 pm, Fridays from 4 pm until 11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am until 11 pm, and Sundays from 12:30 pm until 10 pm.

Find out more: https://thegreatandersoncountyfair.com

