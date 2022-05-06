Greenwood District 50 schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District School District 50 announced that schools will dismiss early on Friday due to a threat of severe weather across the Upstate.

The district also canceled all afterschool activities Friday since the area is under an advisory for the potential of hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

Dismissal times are as follows: ECMS dismiss at 11:10 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m. and Middle and High Schools at 11:50 a.m.

Schools in the Midlands also announced early dismissals Friday.

WEATHER COVERAGE: First Alert Weather Day Today - Severe Storms

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.