Coroner identifies victim in crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 3:11 p.m. on N. Washington Ave. at White Horse Road on Thursday.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north on N. Washington Ave. when they traveled off the right side of the road, hitting several trees and a utility pole.

The driver passed away at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Dominique Demetrius Johnson.

