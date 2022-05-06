Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim in crash in Greenville County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a crash in Greenville County, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 3:11 p.m. on N. Washington Ave. at White Horse Road on Thursday.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north on N. Washington Ave. when they traveled off the right side of the road, hitting several trees and a utility pole.

The driver passed away at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Dominique Demetrius Johnson.

