Shooting victim dropped at Buncombe Co. fire department
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Thursday.
Around 7:30 p.m., a shooting victim was dropped off at Reynolds Fire Department on Lyrtle Lane.
Avron Perry Laughter III was taken into custody early Friday morning and has been charged with:
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was issued a $163,000 secured bond.
