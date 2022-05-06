Shooting victim dropped at Buncombe Co. fire department

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., a shooting victim was dropped off at Reynolds Fire Department on Lyrtle Lane.

Avron Perry Laughter III was taken into custody early Friday morning and has been charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was issued a $163,000 secured bond.

