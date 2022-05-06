SLED: Man arrested on murder, burglary charges in Calhoun Falls

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple charges including murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to SLED, 28-year-old Kentavious Tyrek Harris was charged with murder, burglary first degree, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

SLED says on November 26, 2017, Harris caused the death of a person by shooting them with a shotgun. They say he also participated in a burglary and armed robbery at the victim’s home, which happened in Calhoun Falls.

The Calhoun Falls Police Department requested for SLED to investigate the incident.

Harris was booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center on Friday, May 6.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.