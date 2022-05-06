SLED: Upstate woman charged after ‘willfully, maliciously’ starting fire

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a woman in connection to a fire that happened in February.

Agents said on Feb. 21, Laurens County Fire Service responded to a building on fire. During the investigation, Marie Ann Sanders, 34, was identified as being at the property immediately before the fire started.

On May 2, Sanders confessed to willfully and maliciously setting fire to the building, according to SLED.

SLED charged Sanders with second-degree arson on May 3.

MORE NEWS: Bat in Oconee Co. tests postive for rabies

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.