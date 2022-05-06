SLED: Wanted murder suspect from FL believed to be in Upstate area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. Marshals seek help in finding a wanted fugitive who is believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina and along the border in North Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, is wanted for his involvement in two shoots that occurred in the city of Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We’re told McCombs faces the following charges:

2 counts of first degree murder, premeditated

1 count of first degree murder firearm, premeditated

3 counts of first degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Officials said they have reason to believe the armed and dangerous man may be in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to McCombs arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 1-8000-873-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.

