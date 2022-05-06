Upstate manufacturer raises starting pay for some jobs to $19.50/hour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - MAU at BMW announced they are raising pay rates for some new employees starting in June.

Day shift logistics and production associates will start at $19.50 per hour effective June 12. The pay rate for night shift will be $20.50 per hour.

Employees are eligible for an additional increase after their first year of work and benefits. No previous manufacturing experience is required.

Interested candidates can apply at mau.com/bmw or visit the MAU office at 7993 Pelham Road on any weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

