Advertisement

Upstate manufacturer raises starting pay for some jobs to $19.50/hour

(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - MAU at BMW announced they are raising pay rates for some new employees starting in June.

Day shift logistics and production associates will start at $19.50 per hour effective June 12. The pay rate for night shift will be $20.50 per hour.

Employees are eligible for an additional increase after their first year of work and benefits. No previous manufacturing experience is required.

Interested candidates can apply at mau.com/bmw or visit the MAU office at 7993 Pelham Road on any weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Animals taken from home in child neglect case.
Animals taken from home in child neglect case
Large fire at Scrapyard.
Large fire at Greenville scrapyard
Former vice president Mike Pence visits the Upstate
Presbyterian College releases statement.
Presbyterian College releases new details about Feb. 11 incident
Nine arrested in Greenwood drug bust