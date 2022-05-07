‘Black Panther’ Warrior Now Fights for Underserved Youth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Spartanburg Methodist College students graduate on May 7, they will see a familiar face from freshman year. Cyrus Birch, a graduate of SMC, spoke at their convocation and will return as the keynote speaker at commencement.

"Black Panther" actor Cyrus Birch speaks at the Spartanburg Methodist College freshman convocation in 2018 (Spartanburg Methodist College)

Birch’s previous college address in 2018 came the same year Marvel Entertainment released “Black Panther.” Birch portrayed a warrior with the Jabari Tribe, a role he landed through his connections as a professional model. Modeling was a side job Birch picked up after earning his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in computer science from SMC and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and master’s degrees in mental health counseling and management and leadership from Webster University. Birch had been working for seven years as a dropout prevention coordinator at Colleton County High School in Walterboro.

“That’s when my affinity for helping the underserved and those who live in low-income communities actually came to fruition,” Birch told FOX Carolina. “So meshing (this and the movie) together birthed my nonprofit, Roses in Concrete.”

The nonprofit focuses on the underserved youth of Charleston and deals with career and leadership development, employability skills, training, physical fitness and nutrition, the arts and group therapy sessions. Birch is now working on plans to open a branch somewhere in the Upstate.

Roses in Concrete has roots in Birch’s own childhood in Charleston. Raised by a single mother in a low-income housing project, Birch grew up with an older sister and younger brother. With their mother working multiple jobs to support the family, Birch and his siblings were left unsupervised in a neighborhood rife with drugs and guns.

“It made it hard to do the right thing,” Birch said. “By the grace of God, I was able to turn something that could have really been a stumbling block into a stepping stone for my life.”

In the movie, the Jabari Tribe eventually joins forces with the Black Panther to save their homeland, Wakanda, and its supply of a magical metal, known as Vibranium, from evil forces.

Birch’s nonprofit focuses on protecting communities from the perils of poverty by empowering the people who live there.

“Your vision is the superpower - your Vibranium,” Birch said. “The people who surround and encourage you are your Wakanda.”

