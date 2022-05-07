Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person on Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the area at around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. According to deputies, shots were fired at a residence near the 200 block of Bondale Road.
Deputies said the person injured had a “minor non-life-threatening injury.”
Deputies are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new information.
