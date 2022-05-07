Festival goers, artists, not letting weather concerns stop a good time at Artisphere

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From the jump, those at Artisphere in downtown Greenville made it clear nothing was going to rain on their parades.

“Rain jackets! We brought rain jackets!” said one mom and daughter.

“We’re just gonna push through,” added two teen friends.

“Party don’t stop! Ever!” chimed in another college grad.

From locals stopping by to take it all in, to those who hadn’t been back to Greenville in decades, those at Greenville’s signature art festival said that not even the threat of impending tornadoes was enough to squash their spirits.

“We’re having a great time looking at the local art and seeing some vendors from out of state--it’s been really nice,” said Mayson Cook. She and her mother Shannon Stevens were out on the town kicking off Mother’s Day Weekend in style.

“I’m just amazed at this place now,” another festival goer, who hadn’t been to downtown Greenville in 62 years, added. “It was just a little hamlet back then. But now, it’s amazing.”

“It’s a great opportunity for thousands and thousands of people to see the work, and to buy the work,” added local print artist and 13-year Artisphere veteran participant Kent Ambler. Ambler is known in the community for his wood block prints and other related works.

He told FOX Carolina that he’s been blessed with good weather every time he’s participated in the festival, which is why he was confident his luck would hold.

That’s not to say he didn’t get a little nervous at one point.

“There’s not much you can do when you’re at a festival,” Ambler said, when asked how he’d prepare for a possible tornado. “This booth takes a few hours to set up, so all you can do if it’s really bad is zip down the sides and find cover. I always tell people, if the wind can take a house, it can take a tent.”

The festival was postponed temporarily at one point for about a half hour under tornado warning, but an announcement over the loudspeakers declared the threat over shortly after, to the delight of Taylor Griffin and her family.

“It’s wonderful!” she exclaimed. “The energy here is great, a lot going on.”

Griffin is a senior at Furman, who is around all weekend celebrating several milestones with family. And they’re massive milestones.

“My graduation is tomorrow, but today I actually just commissioned into the United States Army,” she told FOX Carolina.

“I’m now officially a 2nd Lieutenant,” she added, “and I’ve got a wedding coming up in July. My future husband is a 1st Lieutenant, and he’s in Poland right now deployed with his unit!”

Griffin and many others say they’re glad the worst weather is potentially past us, and are looking ahead to the weekend.

“Apparently there’s this dueling piano bar downtown that I have yet to see!” Griffin said, when asked about her evening plans.

“I’m actually glad this is coming through today, ‘cause it’s gonna cool off the weekend,” Ambler added.

City volunteers and beverage workers we spoke to say it really was touch and go for a while, and the wind did make things extremely difficult. But they also say that if this was the worst it’s going to be, it should be smooth sailing from here on out.

Artisphere runs through the weekend and offers fun for families of all age ranges.

