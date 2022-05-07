Mainly Sunny Mother’s Day, On The Cool Side

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For this evening, watch for a few showers, otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy conditions, and becoming gradually cooler as well. Overnight, mainly cloudy, breezy and cooler conditions are expected. You’ll need a light jacket later tonight. By morning we’ll see lows in the low 50s for the Upstate, with mid 40s for the mountains.

For Sunday, Mother’s Day, if you’re taking Mom to brunch, it will be on the cool side despite a lot of sunshine. Temperatures struggle to top out in the 60s to near 70 with a cool breeze. Sunday night it will be mainly clear and chilly, with lows in the 40s.

We get a stretch of sunny and warmer weather Monday into a good chunk of next week, with highs in the 70s, even some 80s by midweek, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances increase Friday and into next weekend. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

