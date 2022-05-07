Advertisement

Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teen, deputies say

Mitchell Alan Wilson, 38.
Mitchell Alan Wilson, 38.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested for alleging sexually assaulting a teenager, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Mitchell Alan Wilson of Marion was charged with felonious second degree forcible sex offense and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Deputies say on April 20 a report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office alleging that he had sexually assaulted a teen. Wilson was arrested the following day, deputies say.

Lily’s Place in Marion also assisted with the investigation.

