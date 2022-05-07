Advertisement

More than 3,000 without power in Western NC, SC

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SWAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 residents are without power in Western North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke, as of 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6 residents in the following counties are without power:

  • In Buncombe County 349
  • In Graham County 293
  • In Macon County 528
  • In Swain County 2,427

They also said residents in South Carolina are without power in the following counties:

  • In Greenville County 143
  • In Spartanburg County 127

