More than 3,000 without power in Western NC, SC

SWAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3,000 residents are without power in Western North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke, as of 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6 residents in the following counties are without power:

In Buncombe County 349

In Graham County 293

In Macon County 528

In Swain County 2,427

They also said residents in South Carolina are without power in the following counties:

In Greenville County 143

In Spartanburg County 127

