National Weather Service to conduct survey on Friday’s storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that they plan to survey the storms that moved through our area on May 6.

Officials from the NWS office Greer will survey the area north of Pickens in Pickens County, SC, and north of Bryson City in Swain County, NC. These surveys will happen on Monday, May 7, and focus on the damage produced by the storms.

Officials expect to release a statement with the results on Monday afternoon.

