National Weather Service to conduct survey on Friday’s storms

Storm damage in Pickens on E. Preston McDaniel Road.
Storm damage in Pickens on E. Preston McDaniel Road.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that they plan to survey the storms that moved through our area on May 6.

Officials from the NWS office Greer will survey the area north of Pickens in Pickens County, SC, and north of Bryson City in Swain County, NC. These surveys will happen on Monday, May 7, and focus on the damage produced by the storms.

Officials expect to release a statement with the results on Monday afternoon.

