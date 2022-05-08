Abundant Sunshine Through Midweek, Warming Up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For tonight, we’re looking at chilly conditions as clouds will decrease. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s to low 50s in the Upstate. There could be some areas of fog across the Upstate and mountains.

We get a stretch of mostly sunny and warmer weather Monday into a good chunk of next week, with highs in the 70s, even some 80s by midweek, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds increase on Thursday, from the east, as moisture increases off the Atlantic Ocean. Highs will be in the low 80s, with 70s in the mountains.

Rain chances increase Friday and into next weekend, as low pressure approaches the southeast coast. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

