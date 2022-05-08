Advertisement

Cross Keys FD: Crews responding to 55 plus acres fire in Union County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cross Keys Fire Department is responding to a large fire in Union County.

According to the Fire Chief Stone, units arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m. on Jones Ford Road and Old Buncombe Road. He also said about 55 plus acres of land is burning.

The chief said the fire is under control and units are currently waiting for the U.S. Forestry Commission.

