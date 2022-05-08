Advertisement

Family searching for a missing man in Spartanburg County

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 20-year-old man said he has not been seen since Wednesday, May 5.

According to the family, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was last seen at his job, Industrial Recycling & Recovery in Greer, on Wednesday. They said his debit card and phone have also not been used since Wednesday.

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.(Viewer Submission)

If anyone has information about his location, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at this year's Artisphere festival
People flock to downtown Greenville for Artisphere
Teenager rescued from well
Upstate teenager rescued after falling 40 feet into well
Generic car crash
Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County
Annual Duck Derby in Greenville.
Duck Derby returns to the Reedy River for its 2022 race