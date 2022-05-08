Duck Derby returns to the Reedy River for its 2022 race

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rotary Club of Reedy River Greenville hosted their Duck Derby in downtown Greenville on Saturday.

The ducks finally returned to the Reedy River this year after the event took a few years off.

“Our club is excited to bring back this local favorite and get back into the water! We’re especially excited about what the Duck Derby provides in the way of dollars to our local charitable organizations,” said Cathy Harry, Duck Derby PR committee member.

The event raises money by allowing people to purchase rubber ducks that will race down the river in a giant derby! According to organizers, all of the funds collected are used to help charities around the area.

“Everyone enjoys Derby Day in Falls Park and the chance to win a prize,” said club president Bobby Brown. “The funds raised are a direct infusion into organizations which know the needs of the community and can expertly fill them.”

This year, 12,000 ducks took place in the race! Participants who had a duck in the race had a chance to win prizes put together by organizers and sponsors.

To learn more about the event and see past races, you can visit their website at Reedy River Duck Derby.

