Man arrested following deadly Sevier County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials said a man was arrested Saturday after a woman was killed in a rental cabin.

In a release, officials said police arrived after 1:00 p.m. and found a woman shot inside a cabin on Caney Creek Road in Sevier County.

Officials say Julian Popoca, 21, of South Carolina was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s name until the family is notified.

