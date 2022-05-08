Advertisement

Man arrested following deadly Sevier County shooting

Sevier County officials said a man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed Saturday.
Julian Popoca
Julian Popoca(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By William Puckett
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials said a man was arrested Saturday after a woman was killed in a rental cabin.

In a release, officials said police arrived after 1:00 p.m. and found a woman shot inside a cabin on Caney Creek Road in Sevier County.

Officials say Julian Popoca, 21, of South Carolina was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s name until the family is notified.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at this year's Artisphere festival
People flock to downtown Greenville for Artisphere
Teenager rescued from well
Upstate teenager rescued after falling 40 feet into well
Generic car crash
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Greenville County
Annual Duck Derby in Greenville.
Duck Derby returns to the Reedy River for its 2022 race
Kyleen Waltman
Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home