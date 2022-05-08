Advertisement

People flock to downtown Greenville for Artisphere

A look at this year's Artisphere festival
A look at this year's Artisphere festival(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Artisphere fine arts festival drew crowds to downtown Greenville over the weekend.

Organizers said thousands of people visited the festival to check out the art, music and food that the event had to offer.

According to organizers, the event included work from 135 artists and performances from 21 different groups!

The festival also hosted a variety of exhibits that allowed participants to experience art in multiple ways.

Artisphere took place from May 6 to May 8 and kept Greenville busy throughout the weekend. For more information on this year’s event or the history of the festival, you can visit Artisphere: Art Festival in Greenville, SC.

