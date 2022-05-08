Advertisement

SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Greenville County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Greenville County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 8:59 p.m. on Rutherford Road near Moody Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan was traveling north on Rutherford Road. The driver then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, troopers say.

They driver was taken to Greenville Memorial where they later passed away.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Annual Duck Derby in Greenville.
Duck Derby returns to the Reedy River for its 2022 race
Kyleen Waltman
Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home
Man arrested for 2019 shooting.
Second man arrested in 2019 shooting
Young girl with rare cancer celebrates sixth birthday.
Young girl with rare cancer celebrates birthday