SCHP: 1 dead after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Greenville County.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 8:59 p.m. on Rutherford Road near Moody Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan was traveling north on Rutherford Road. The driver then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, troopers say.

They driver was taken to Greenville Memorial where they later passed away.

