Upstate group holds event to honor memory of late firefighter

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate group is holding an event to honor the memory of a Clear Spring Fire Department firefighter.

Firefighter Tyler Warfield was killed in a motorcycle accident on February 24, 2021, on his way to work from Clear Spring to Reidville.

On Saturday, the Mizfitz of the Upstate hosted the 2nd Annual Warfield’s Prime Units Memorial Show at Quaker Steak and Lube and Harley Davidson of Greenville.

The event raised money for the Explorer Programs of Clear Spring and Mauldin Fire Departments, which are high school programs that helped Warfield start his career.

