Clemson to induct eleven people to their Athletic Hall of Fame

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame committee announced that eleven former Tigers will be inducted into their Hall of Fame this fall.

According to the committee, the class of 2022 includes ten former athletes and one former coach.

Jacoby Ford: A two-sport athlete who played football under Tommy Bowden and Dabo Swinney between 2006-09 and was a National Champion on Clemson’s track team.

Da’Quan Bowers: Bowers was a defensive standout in football from 2009 to 2011. He won Bronko Nagurski Award as the National Defensive Player of the Year in 2010

Dwayne Allen: A tight end on Clemson’s football team from 2009 to 2011. He won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2011.

Kyle Stanley: A full-time member of the PGA Tour. He won the Ben Hogan Award as the top amateur golfer in the country in 2009.

Brad Miller: A baseball player who won ACC Player of the Year in 2011. He also has more career home runs in the Major Leagues than any former Tiger.

Patricia Mamona: A national champion in the triple jump, an academic All-American and a silver medal winner in the 2021 Olympic Games

Wesley Russell: The winner of the 1993 indoor NCAA Championship 400 meters. He was also named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary Track team in 2002.

Oguchi Onyewu: A member of the men’s soccer ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002. He played for the Tigers for two years and was one of the top defenders in the nation. He was a finalist for the 2001 Hermann Trophy and went to play for the United States National team in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. He currently serves as an analyst for CBS Sports.

Joey McKenna: A three-time ACC Champion in wrestling in 1983-86. In his final year, he finished fourth in the 150-pound division at the NCAA meet.

Suzanne Van Fleet: An All-American on Clemson’s rowing team in 2008. She was a big reason Clemson Varsity 8+ advanced to the NCAA Championships. She was also a three-time Academic All-ACC selection.

Bob Boettner: A six-time ACC Coach of the Year in swimming. He won four ACC Championships and led the Clemson women to three straight top-10 finishes.

The 2022 class will be honored on October 1 at Clemson’s home football game in Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.