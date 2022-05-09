Deputies seek public’s help to find missing man from Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Bradley Linden, a missing 27-year-old.

Deputies said Linden has not been seen or heard from since Saturday morning. His family told deputies that Linden was last seen walking down Mary Sue Lane near Seneca.

According to deputies, they did not find Linden at his job, and all calls to his phone went to voice mail.

Deputies described Linden as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Linden is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted through their free P3 app.

