FBI looking for ‘armed, dangerous’ SC man wanted for murder

CHESTER S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in finding a man with warrants for a murder incident that happened in March.

Vanegereil Dretreckes Miller is suspected for shooting two dead and injuring three others in the 1500 block of Powell Drive in Chester, according to the FBI. At the time of the incident, Miller was on ankle monitoring while on bond for a previous crime. Miller removed the ankle monitor prior to the incident and has not been seen or heard from since.

Miller is described as five foot ten and 160 pounds with the following tattoos:

The letters “ABG” on the left of his neck

The words “Gereil Jr.” and “Ryiah” on the inside right forearm along with stars and birds

A gun wrapped in vines and leaves along with the words

“Love kills” on his inside left forearm

The words “Death before dishonor” on his chest

The words “Fear no man” with numerous bible verses written on his left rib/stomach area.

We’re told Miller should be considered armed and dangerous and a flight risk.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (803)-385-5433, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

