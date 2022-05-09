Advertisement

Food Network star accused of beating foster daughter to death goes to trial

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial begins Monday for a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter to death.

Prosecutors say Ariel Robinson is responsible for beating her foster child, 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith, at Ariel’s home on Sellwood Circle in Simpsonville on Jan. 14.

In a court appearance in April, the state argued its case for entering new evidence including photos from the child’s autopsy that shows an “extreme indifference to human life”, according to prosecutors.

Jury selection for Ariel Robinson’s trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

If found guilty, Robinson could be behind bars for the rest of her life.

Robinson’s husband, Jerry “Austin” Robinson, pleaded guilty in connection to the death of Victoria on April 14.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith(Family photo)

