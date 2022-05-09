Greenville Drive honor mother’s, cancer survivors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Mother’s Day, families filled Flour Field in downtown Greenville for an afternoon of baseball.

At the center, a celebration of mom’s.

“Just the amount of love you feel for your child is just an incredible feeling,” said Lea Dwyer.

But there was another group that was celebrated.

The Drive partnered with the American Cancer Society and Bon Secours St. Francis to honor both mother’s and cancer survivors on Sunday.

Handing out flowers, auctioning off a special Drive jersey, and more.

“Recognizing and telling the stories of cancer survivors all throughout the community is an important story always, but to have it on Mother’s Day is extra impactful,” said Greenville Drive VP of Marketing Jeff Brown.

Pamela Baldwin is a breast cancer survivor.

“That was 31 years ago and I’m still fighting that more people don’t have to deal with this disease,” she said.

But maybe her proudest accomplishment is becoming a grandmother and watching her own kids grow up to be successful.

“It’s very special to me because my mother did not get to celebrate Mother’s day with her grandchildren. I’ve been able to celebrate, I have six grandchildren,” explained Baldwin.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 33,000 people in South Carolina who are diagnosed with cancer this year.

The Greenville Drive went on to defeat the Rome Braves by a final of 10-3.

