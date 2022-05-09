Limestone men’s golf team headed to national championship

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Limestone University men’s golf team won their first regional championship in program history over the weekend, punching their ticket to the NCAA National Championship.

The Saints won the Southeast Regional Crown on Saturday by 10 strokes, finishing ahead of No. 1 Barry and No. 3 Lee.

The first round of the NCAA Division II National Championship for men’s golf begins May 16 in Michigan.

It is the university’s fourth trip to a national championship event.

