Advertisement

Limestone men’s golf team headed to national championship

Limestone claimed its first NCAA Regional Championship and advanced to the NCAA National...
Limestone claimed its first NCAA Regional Championship and advanced to the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history.(Ethan Lowe - Valdosta State University)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Limestone University men’s golf team won their first regional championship in program history over the weekend, punching their ticket to the NCAA National Championship.

The Saints won the Southeast Regional Crown on Saturday by 10 strokes, finishing ahead of No. 1 Barry and No. 3 Lee.

The first round of the NCAA Division II National Championship for men’s golf begins May 16 in Michigan.

It is the university’s fourth trip to a national championship event.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers stop by Spartanburg High
Keep Pounding Day
Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg for 'Keep Pounding Day'
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for using banned substance
Dawn Staley and the 1996 National Team
Dawn Staley and 1996 national team nominated for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame