Memorial Day events happening in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who fought and died for us during a war.

In honor of those, there are a lot of events happening across the Upstate as people tell their stories and honor their memories.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Heroes Hike - This is a 12.5 or 6-mile hike to honor fallen service members and first responders. The hike is happening in Greenville starting at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 4 McGee Street with the hike ending at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena with an after-party on Saturday, May 28. To register for the event . - This is a 12.5 or 6-mile hike to honor fallen service members and first responders. The hike is happening in Greenville starting at 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 4 McGee Street with the hike ending at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena with an after-party on Saturday, May 28. To register for the event click here

Run on a Runway - Participants will run down the Greenville Downtown Airport runway for a unique running experience and flat 5K race. The event will happen on Saturday, May 28, at starts at 7:30 a.m. for the ceremony and the running begins at 8 a.m. To register for this event . - Participants will run down the Greenville Downtown Airport runway for a unique running experience and flat 5K race. The event will happen on Saturday, May 28, at starts at 7:30 a.m. for the ceremony and the running begins at 8 a.m. To register for this event click here

GTC Freedom Flyer 2 Miler -This race will start at the soccer field and runners will head right on the Swamp Rabbit Trail toward downtown. Veterans, active duty military, police, fire, and first responders are admitted for free. To register for the race, This race will start at the soccer field and runners will head right on the Swamp Rabbit Trail toward downtown. Veterans, active duty military, police, fire, and first responders are admitted for free. To register for the race, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.